Planning a wedding can feel like a full-time job. Between the guest list drama, Pinterest boards, and figuring out how to feed 150 people without blowing your entire life savings, it’s a lot. The one thing that sets the tone for the whole day? The venue.

New Jersey has plenty of gorgeous places to get married, from rustic barns and scenic vineyards to elegant mansions and beachfront spots. So how do you choose? For many couples, it comes down to vibes, views, and how easy the team is to work with.

While there are numerous great options, one venue consistently gets mentioned by brides, grooms, and guests alike.

Where Is The Best Wedding Venue in New Jersey?

Canva Canva loading...

The Liberty House Restaurant and Events in Jersey City is constantly ranked the best in the state and for good reason. Set right on the Hudson River, it offers stunning skyline views of Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island. It’s elegant without being stuffy, and the food gets rave reviews from guests.

Read More: Ocean Casino Resort Named New Jersey's Best Hotel

According to past couples, the average price per guest is about $180 to $250, depending on the package and season. Many say it was worth every penny. Reviews highlight the attentive staff, picture-perfect garden ceremony space, and smooth coordination from start to finish.

If you’re looking for a venue that’ll impress your guests and give you a wedding album full of skyline backdrops, Liberty House might be your perfect match.

36 NJ Hospitals Receive 'A' Grade For Patient Safety 37 hospitals have received an 'A' grade regarding patient safety for spring 2025! Gallery Credit: Gianna