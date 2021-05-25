Well Known Hamilton Crossing Guard Featured on Netflix Series

The coolest crossing guard in Hamilton Township has become a Netflix star, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Her name is Patrice Jetter, and she crosses children on Greenwood Avenue, so they arrive safely at the Greenwood Elementary School, each school day. Her love for her job, and the children she watches after, landed her on the Netflix show, "Worn Stories." Have you heard of it? It's described by Netflix like this: "In this funny, heartfelt and moving docuseries, real people unpack the fascinating and quirky stories around their most meaningful pieces of clothing." Jetter's episode is entitled, "Uniform." Jetter says she feels important when she wears her uniform.

Even during the pandemic, Jetter continued to work, when there were only a few kids going to school on a hybrid schedule. She said in the article, "The toughest part is that I would stand outside for my entire shift with virtually no kids." Some students and their families would drive by and wave, and that perked her up, but, she said, it just wasn't the same. She missed the children she knew and loved.

Oh yes, Jetter is well known and well loved in the area. The article states that she's often invited to science fairs or dance recitals, because the children want her to be there to support them, just as she supports them before and after school. She's hoping to be there for the kids as long as she can. Jetter said, "Parents have the peace of mind of adult supervision and I genuinely care about the children. They can trust me."

She's not only recognized by the kids and their parents anymore, since the series starting airing on Netflix, she's a star, with many people stopping by her post and saying help or beeping and waving.

I can't wait to watch it. Great job, Patrice.

