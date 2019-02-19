It has already been rumored that Wells Fargo Center in the City of Brotherly love was getting a new 15 million dollar, high resolution score board. Now, according to PhillyVoice.com, there are even more renovations on the way.

Some of the cool things that will be added to the Wells Fargo Center include 8,000 extra seats and a beer boutique. Extra seats for a venue that already has many sold out events is definitely a plus. Wells Fargo Center already sits 19,500 people, so adding 8,000 new seats will be awesome. All the new seats will be located in the lower bowl of the arena.

If you are excited for all the new upgrades but want more, well, get ready for the new food stops that will also be added. According to PhillyVoice.com, some food places that have been announced (but more to come) are, P.J. Whelihan’s, Federal Donuts and Chick-fil-A.

The Senior Vice President & General Manager for the Wells Fargo Center, Mike Scanlon, said to Philly Voice, “Our goal is to allow every customer to have their own custom experience, tailored to their tastes, in a dynamic atmosphere.”

If you are asking, "what about the box office, is that being renovated?" The answer is, YES IS IT.

All renovations should be set and done by Fall 2019 or early 2020.