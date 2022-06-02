What people in New Jersey are most looking forward to this summer (Opinion)

Are you ready for the summer of 2022 in New Jersey? In many ways, it's going to be different than previous summers.

This will be the first summer of legalized recreational marijuana. Plant that in your "Garden State." It will also be the first summer of $5 a gallon gas. But not to worry, it's only an incredible transition, according to our president.

But on the bright side, the weather will be warmer. You'll be taking your vacation. There are so many things to do in New Jersey, some will cost money, some won't and hopefully, despite all that our government is doing to try to screw us, our Jersey attitude — which is to take it on and make it work — will win out.

So having said all that, I asked what are you most looking forward to this summer? Whatever it is, may it give you the joy and happiness you're looking for. You deserve it!

Margaret Pizzolongo

A tan

(Source Adobe Stock) (Source Adobe Stock) loading...

Denise Farrell

Chilling at the beach. And just found out that all the state parks are free this summer so Island Beach State Park in Seaside will be free to everyone.

(NJ DEP) (NJ DEP) loading...

Melynda B. Ulrich

Day trips with my grandkids!

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

John Kensil

A nice ride down to Wildwood and a great stop at Donkey's, my favorite cheesesteak place

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Sam Bliss

Monmouth Park back to normal

John Gemini Lombardi

Just getting out. To any of the many great comedy shows this state has to offer at any given time. And enjoy God's given gift of laughter

Tom Evans

Beach. Beach and Beach.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Francie Trout

Hopefully, I won’t get sick this summer after being so sick all winter and spring!

Martin Stephens

Going to the Jersey Shore at Holgate on LBI

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Mike Darkwater

Weeks without tornados, heavy rain squalls in July and August

Trev: One can only hope and pray

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.