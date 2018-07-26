Which Town In NJ Gets The Least Amount Of Sleep?

We all know sleep is important and I'll be the first to admit that I don't get enough. It might be because of my own personal time management issues, but that's a whole other story. When I should have been sleeping, I was scrolling through Instagram and saw a couple posts from Thrive Global that caught my eye. The first was a post about the cities where people get the least amount of sleep and Newark, NJ made the list. I was thinking I could add my own town to the list because I should have been sleeping but wasn't. I think that night I probably got less than six hours of sleep per usual. I should have put my phone away, but I was awake looking at social media posts about sleep and what happens when you don't get enough sleep.

Of course that post didn't motivate me to turn off my phone and go to sleep. I kept scrolling and came across another post from Thrive Global. The new post I came across let me know that sleeping only five hours a night has the same effect on the brain as being drunk! Uh oh! I definitely need to change my sleeping habits. Now I know why I feel awful and groggy in the morning ...it's because I'm sleep wasted.

If you have a problem going to be bed and need some tips, you should watch the video I added below. It's from Thrive Global and it gives five tips on how to unwind and get a better night's sleep.