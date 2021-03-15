Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why Demi Lovato wants to shave her head, the latest additions to the dictionary and more, below.

Demi Lovato Wants to Shave Her Head

Demi Lovato is the queen of rocking new, edgy hairstyles, but according to a new interview with Glamour, she wants to rock no hair at all! She got a pixie cut last year as a symbol of shedding societal expectations, and now her new goal is to rock the bald look. (via Just Jared)

Have You Gotten a Good Night's Sleep Lately?

In a survey conducted by OnePoll for SugarBear Sleep, two-thirds of respondents said they haven’t had a good sleep since they were teenagers. Respondents said their sleep is often interrupted, with their overall quality of sleep declining after age 23. Most folks average about five hours of good sleep a night, even though the National Sleep Foundation recommends 7 to 9 hours for adults. (via SWNS)

Netflix Plans on Ending Password Sharing

Netflix considered trying to stop people from sharing passwords a couple of years ago, but now it seems they have a beta method in place. People have been encountering an onscreen message that says, "Start your own Netflix for free today. If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” If you receive this message, you'll need to enter a verification code to keep watching. (via The Verge)

Dictionary.com Adds New Words From TV Shows, Slang



Dictionary.com has updated its database with new words are from TV shows such as The Simpsons and Friends. From The Simpsons comes two new words: “cromulent,” which means acceptable or legitimate, and “embiggen,” which means to make or become bigger. From Friends comes “supposably,” which means imagined or supposed, as you could probably guess. (via Fox News)

A Couple Handcuffed Themselves Together

A couple from the Ukraine who were constantly fighting handcuffed themselves together in an effort to work through their issues. However, they said that their fights didn’t stop, but instead of walking away from the relationship, they simply stopped talking. They have been handcuffed together since Valentine’s Day and plan to stay cuffed for three months. (via NY Post)

Robert Downey Jr. Nabs Razzie Nomination



The Razzies will be back the night before the Oscars (April 24) and its Worst Actor category includes Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes. Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for Dolittle, while Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes were both nominated for two films each: Hathaway for The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches, and Holmes for Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare To Dream. (via People)