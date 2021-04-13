American Idol contestant Wyatt Pike has quit the show.

Despite making it into this season's Top 12 on Sunday night (April 12), host Ryan Secrest announced the next day that the 20-year-old contestant, who was a fan-favorite for both viewers and the judges, had suddenly dropped out of the competition.

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best," Seacrest said during Monday's episode.

"Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons," a rep for American Idol told People.

It's still unclear why exactly Pike had to leave the competition, but he did post a photo on Instagram showing that he's already back in his hometown, Park City, Utah.

Despite Pike's departure, fans were able to watch him perform King of Leon's "Use Somebody" live for one last time, as Monday's performances were pre-taped.

Katy Perry raved about his rendition and said, "I think you do have a little bit of an angle in this competition that you're an authentic singer-songwriter ... I think, whatever happens, you're it."

The other judges also echoed Perry's praise.

"I remember one of the coolest things ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance," Luke Bryan said. "I'm telling you, Wyatt, you are going to be able to do music for the rest of your life."

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie gushed, "You have a style on stage that we like to watch. And to watch you take that song and make it your song, you're on your way to something big, my friend."

Watch Wyatt Pike's final performance on American Idol below.