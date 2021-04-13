Morey’s Piers in Wildwood Announces their Opening Dates

Morey's Piers and Waterparks in Wildwood know that summer is right around the corner, and if you were thinking about visiting them for a trip this spring or summer, they have announced their opening dates. The Boardwalk Blog and News got the scoop on when the piers and waterparks will be opening for the season.

Mariners Landing will open on May 8th

Surfside Pier will open on May 22nd

Adventurer Pier will open on May 29th

Raging Waters Water Park will open on June 12th

Ocean Oasis Water Park will open on June 19th

If you plan on visiting, you should check out Morey's Piers Spring Sale going on right now. For more info, visit Morey's Piers and Waterparks online and keep up to date with openings with their calendar.

Summer is coming and I am so happy I can't contain myself. I was down the shore this weekend at my Dad's house and seeing the water instantly made me forget about everything I stressed about during the week. Something about being down the shore just calms me. My Dad's house is Exit 58 off the Garden State Parkway, so Wildwood isn't extremely far from his house, but I haven't been there in years. I think the last time I was there was for a bachelorette party, but that was at least five years ago. Now that my son just turned one, we may be looking for lots of attractions and things to do this summer. Maybe it's time to revisit Wildwood and all it has to offer.