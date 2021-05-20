Why Do So Many People Speed Down this Road in Bucks County?

I moved to Bensalem about 2 and a half years ago. I absolutely love the area where I live. The apartment complex I chose is so nice, I am literally two miles away from Neshaminy Mall and a bunch of shopping centers. Plus, everything I could possibly need is less than 5 minutes away from house. I couldn't have picked a better location to start my new life. I love everything about my living situation, except one thing. The drivers.

I take Neshaminy Blvd every single day to get to where I need to go. Neshaminy Blvd gets me to the gym, the restaurants and to work. The one thing I've noticed about this street is how reckless everyone drives on it. Because it can be considered a backroad, I think it makes me think they have the freedom to use it as their own personal racing track.

I've seen mini accidents on Neshaminy Blvd, I've seen so many people get pulled over, and I can't count the amount of times I've seen people slam on their breaks after almost running someone over on the crosswalk.

My neighbor actually warned me about the road when I first moved into the apartment complex nearby. "Be careful driving down Neshaminy Blvd," he said. "The cops are always lurking and waiting to pull someone over for nothing."

I'm not sure the cops are there for nothing. They way I've been seeing people drive up and down that street, I definitely think stricter enforcement needs to happen.

Has anyone else noticed this who lives in the Bensalem area?