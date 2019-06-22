When Ariana Grande played at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on March 26, it was just the 5th night of her Sweetener Tour. On Monday, she returns to Philly with three months of touring behind her.

If you went to the show in March and have tickets for Monday night's show, you may be wondering if you'll see anything different.

SPOILER ALERT - Don't read any further if you do not want to know what songs Ariana will be performing on Monday.

Of course, there's always a chance that a setlist will change, but based on her last few show's, there are just a few minor tweaks from the set she did in March.

According to setlist.fm, the show is broken up into 5 acts, plus, an encore. Acts 1-2 remain the same, but in Act 3, "get well soon" has been replaced by "goodnight n go". Then, in Act 4, "One Last Time" has been removed with no replacement.

As far as hits go, Ariana performs most of her most popular songs, including "God is a woman," "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored," "7 rings," and "no tears left to cry." The only hits missing are "The Way," "Problem," "Focus," and the aforementioned, "One Last Time."

By the way, don't leave early if you want to hear "thank u, next." That's the song she has been performing as her encore.

Also, there are some restrictions on what you can bring to the show. You'll need to leave your purse in the car (or at home). Click here for baggage info.

And 94.5 PST has your last chance to score tickets to Monday night's show. Click here to find out how to win.