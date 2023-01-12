Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else.

For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!

If you’ve never heard of the Long Island Medium before, she got her fame as a medium who can connect to spirits from her hit TLC show. It’s always so cool when celebs make their way into our area, especially for a celebrity-obsessed person like me, so hopefully, someone gets to spot her while she spends some time here.

She’s on tour right now playing different shows in different venues across the country, and she’s making a stop in Atlantic City, NJ. Atlantic City is known for having a ton of amazing talents and artists play shows in their big-name casinos and Theresa will be taking over the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort, so make sure to keep your eyes open there could be a celeb sighting!

She’s taking her talents on tour and will be stunning audiences with her abilities live and in person with Theresa Caputo Live! She’ll be hitting the Ovation Hall stage on Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm and tickets are available now.

If you’ve been a fan as long as I have of her show, this is the time to drop everything and go see her. It could turn into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for you because she does readings of audience members. Tickets are available on Ocean's website now!

