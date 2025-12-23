UPDATE:A Delaware State Trooper was killed inside a DMV facility in Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon (December 23). The incident, which was described initially as an active shooter situation, was first reported around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday afternoon.

Delaware State Police confirmed that a trooper was killed in the incident, but they didn't offer many other details. They say they are continuing to assess any additional injuries. As a result, the exact number of people injured was not confirmed, as of 4:50 p.m.

The suspect in the incident is also dead, according to officials. Video footage in the area showed a bullet hole in a window. It was not clear if the shots were fired inside the DMV or if they acme from the outside.

This is a developing story.

We're awaiting more updates this afternoon. This story will be updated when we learn more information.