Win Tickets to Harry Styles ‘One Night Only in New York’ Right Here

UPDATE: Congratulations to Teresa from Somerset, NJ! She's got the keys to Harry's House.

But, wait, did you hear?

We want to send you to see Harry Styles on the TODAY show on Thursday. Click here to enter to win!

The contest below has expired:

This is going to be one of the biggest concert events of the year, and your ONLY way into this once-in-a-lifetime show is to WIN YOUR WAY IN with 94.5 PST.

We want to send you to see is to Harry Styles' special event ONE NIGHT ONLY IN NEW YORK (at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park) on May 20th. Tickets are already sold out.

Yeah, we're giving away a pair of tickets to see Harry Styles' special show, ONE NIGHT ONLY IN NEW YORK. Keep scrolling to find out how to win.

You'll be the VERY FIRST to hear Harry perform his brand new album 'Harry's House' live on stage in its entirety just hours after its release on Friday, May 20th.

Here's How You Can Win Free Tickets to Harry Styles' ONE NIGHT ONLY IN NEW YORK Live Concert Event

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Be listening to 94.5 PST for your chance to win TODAY.

In fact, we're going to make it easy! We'll give you 12 chances to qualify to win FREE tickets to this incredible show.

Every hour from 6 am until 6 pm, we'll give a code word. That's your chance to win tickets to the show! You'll need the PST app. Download it here.

All codes are accepted until 6:59 pm ET.

The more codes you enter, the more chances to win your way into 'Harry's House,' courtesy of Columbia Records.

Get our free mobile app

Good luck from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

Click here for official contest rules.