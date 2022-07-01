If you'd like to wine and dine while taking in the scenic view of the Delaware River, then here's a cool event to check out this month!

The "Wine on the Waterfront" event returns to Washington Crossing Historic Park (1112 River Rd, Washington Crossing, PA ) on July 30 from 3PM-7PM!

This is an annual event that started in 2017, taking place at the historic site where George Washington crossed the Delaware River on December 25, 1776.

Grab your friends and come out to enjoy live bands, gourmet foods, and of course, wine tastings from dozens of local Pennsylvania wineries! You're gonna feel oh-so classy and sophisticatedly cultured!

This year's list of wineries include:

Rose Bank Winery

Bishop Estate Vineyard & Winery

Crossing Vineyards

Boyd’s Cardinal Hollow Winery

Mt. Nittany Winery

Unionville Vineyards (new this year!)

Rebel Hive Meadery

And more!

Check out the full list HERE.

And of course, you'll enjoy all of this while taking in the beautiful scenery of the Delaware River Waterfront. So don't forget to bring your picnic blankets and chairs.

This an adults-only event. No pets are allowed either. Tickets are

All proceeds allow the park to continue their guided interpretive tours, educational programming in the park, and annual events - including the Christmas Day Crossing reenactments!

General Admission tickets are $40 plus tax and Designated Driver Tickets at $15. There's limited space! Get your tickets online before they sell out, because they will not be sold at the gate. Click HERE for ticket information!

And if you stop by, you might want to check out this house nearby that just went on the market! It's over 100 years old!

