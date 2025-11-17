Ahh, it's that magical time of year once again when what seems like everything lights up in anticipation of the holidays, and Kuser Farm Park is no exception.

One of my favorite family-friendly events in Mercer County is quickly approaching, so I want to fill you in.

Winter Wonderland is an annual holiday event in Hamilton

You may have seen the cute, colorful signs popping up around Hamilton Township recently for Winter Wonderland.

It's such a fun annual event that attracts thousands each year. The goal is to get everyone in the holiday mood. It certainly delivers on big amounts of joy.

It's December 5 and 6 at Kuser Farm Park

The dates for 2025 are Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6. It's been the first weekend in December for many years. It's a great way to kick off the holiday season.

On Friday night, the festivities begin at 4:30 PM, just as the sun goes down and the lights start to sparkle. It's open until 7:30 PM, with the official tree lighting at 6 PM, in front of Kuser Mansion.

On Saturday, it opens even earlier for you and your family to enjoy. The hours are 2 PM - 7:30 PM.

You can get a free picture taken with Santa

There are so many fun activities, including a visit with Santa Claus (get a free picture while supplies last). You'll also meet Hamilton's Grinchie, Cindy Lou, Elsa, and Olaf, and the park is filled with festive music.

You'll stay toasty warm around the firepits throughout the park. Take a ride on the Holiday Express to see all the light displays. You can tour the beautiful Kuser Mansion, which will be decorated for the holidays. Don't miss the really cool model trains in the lower level of Kuser Mansion, courtesy of the Jersey Valley Model Railroad.

Bring a toy to donate to the Marine Corp's Toys for Tots campaign

There will be a collection of new, unwrapped toys to support the Hamilton Township/Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots campaign. Please donate a toy if you're able.

There will be food trucks there

Admission is free. There will be food trucks on site to purchase food and drinks.

Don't miss it. You'll make the best holiday memories with your family and friends.

Winter Wonderland at Kuser Farm Park is located at 390 Newkirk Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ.

For more information, click here.

