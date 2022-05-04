Woman Claims Another Disney Guest Dropped Her Pants and Peed on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride

A trip on a popular Disney ride did not go as planned for dozens of park guests when one woman couldn't hold it any longer.

The event in question took place on the famous Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. The beloved attraction features Animatronics from the hit film franchise of the same name, notably including Captain Jack Sparrow, who is played by Johnny Depp in the movies.

It was from this ride that TikTok user @xtinabell shared a viral video of guests stuck on the iconic boat journey, having to wait to be evacuated for nearly 15 minutes before they were saved by Cast Members. However, apparently one of the passengers could not wait to relieve herself.

As seen in the video below, @xtinabell claims they were shocked to see the fellow guest drop her pants and begin to urinate in the water of the ride as they awaited evacuation.

It is worth noting that on a separate occasion, a guest at the Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World took water home from the ride to cook with it.

In that instance, the very passionate rider took an empty bottle of water with them on the ride and decided to scoop some of the ride liquid up. Afterward, they allegedly took the water home and cooked with it. However, there is no definite proof of the incident as of reporting time.

An official description of what the Pirates of the Caribbean ride entails reads:

"Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods.

Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils.

If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!"

As of publishing time, Disney hasn't commented on the aforementioned, alleged urination incident.