Woman Uses Glitter to Get Revenge on Cheating Boyfriend in Viral TikTok

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Ben and Ana's dramatic split, one TikTok creator's genius revenge prank and more, below.

Woman Uses Glitter to Get Revenge on Cheating Boyfriend

Forget keying cars or puncturing holes in tires: in 2021, we get revenge by throwing glitter! A woman on TikTok posted a video of her throwing glitter all over her cheating boyfriend's apartment. And if you've ever dealt with glitter, you know he's never going to be able to clean it all up.

Quarantine Has Prepared Americans for Award Season

A new study found that 60 percent of people watched more films in 2020 than in any other year of their lives. With the Oscars, Golden Globes and other award shows coming up, many people feel like they are "film buffs" and are more than ready to watch the award shows this season. (via Study Finds)

Ana de Armas Reportedly Broke up with Ben Affleck Over the Phone

After nearly a year of dating, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have called it quits. The relationship was reportedly on the rocks for a while now. She didn't want to live in LA, even though Affleck has kids there and can't leave. According to a source, de Armas ended the relationship over a phone call. (via Just Jared)

You Could Win a Free Divorce This Valentine's Day

Divorces are expensive these days, and that's why a law firm in Tennessee want to offer one lucky person free legal services, including court filing fees, for Valentine's Day! To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is email the Powers Law Firm stating why you want the divorce. All parties must be in agreement and there can't be any child custody issues involved. (via CNN)