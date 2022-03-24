There’s Now a Wordle For Movie Lovers

Since its launch in October of 2021, Wordle has become one of the internet’s favorite time wasters. Every day, users have to guess a five-letter word in six tries, with colored tiles indicating whether letters are correct or in the word but placed in the wrong spot. The game was invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, who sold his creation to The New York Times at the start of 2022.

Wordle has proven so popular that it’s spawned a whole bunch of imitators and copycats. There’s Quordle, where you have to guess four five-letter words in nine tries, and Heardle, a Wordle-style guessing game based around music. If movie lovers were feeling left out of the craze, now they can get in on the fun with a Wordle-style daily game centered around guessing the titles of movies.

It’s called Framed, and you can play it at Framed.wtf. As in Wordle, you get six guesses to correctly identify a movie based entirely on screengrabs from the film. Unlike Wordle, you don’t get any feedback based on your guesses; if you guessed Die Hard but the correct response was actually Die Another Day, Framed will not tell you that you got the word Die correct.

I got today’s puzzle in two tries. Here was clue #1...

Any idea? I didn’t know it. I tried to guess Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (based on the statues and the atmospheric setting) but you can only try movies that are in Framed’s database of choices and for whatever reason, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil wasn’t in there. So I just typed in “Blade Runner,” which I knew was wrong, so I could see Clue #2.

That one gave it away for me, see if you recognize it...

Recognize that face? It’s [SPOILER ALERT] David Bowie in Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige. To me, that clue was a dead giveaway. The other images from the rest of the six, which you can look at even after you win, seemed a bit less easily identifiable. Here’s one other sample frame...

There’s a new puzzle every day, and like Wordle, Framed tracks your states and allows you to share your results on social media. I doubt the game will take off the way Wordle did, but it’s a fun way for cinephiles to kill a couple minutes.