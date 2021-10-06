Wrap It Up: There is a Syphilis Outbreak in Eastern Pennsylvania

Before you decide to hook up with your tinder date, make sure you have protection; especially if you live in the eastern parts of Pennsylvania. Officials say there has been a drastic rise in Syphilis cases.

Syphilis is a sexual transmitted infection that can come in the form as a sore in the mouth, genitals or rectum. If you catch it early enough, the bacterial infection can be cured. However in some cases, it can lie dormant in a person's body for years then all of the sudden become active again, according to Mayo Clinic.

This is not a STD that you want. You shouldn't want any STD, but this is an infection that people can spot out just by looking at you in some cases. Not to mention, if it goes untreated it can eventually affect your organs like the brain, lungs and kidneys.

Syphilis is reaching recording breaking highs in Delaware County. In fact, this year the county is projected to have the highest number of cases in 20 years, according to Patch. As a result, health officials are telling ALL pregnant women to get tested for the disease during their first prenatal visit, third trimester of pregnancy, and at delivery, according to Patch.

Here are some symptoms to look out for according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health:

skin ulcers

rashes

fever

weakened or hoarse crying sounds

swollen liver and spleen

yellowish skin (jaundice)

anemia (low red blood cell count)

various deformities

Best way to protect yourself is to wrap it up!!