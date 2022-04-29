Xfinity Live in Philadelphia, PA Has An Event To Add To Your Summer Bucket List

There’s nothing I love more than a taco and a good drink to wash it down with. The Fifth Annual Philadelphia Taco Festival is coming this summer and I can not wait to check it out. It’s all going down at Xfinity Live and I can’t wait to buy my tickets.

Everyone is always looking for some summer fun and this is the perfect event to add to your summer bucket list.

There is a whole lot going down on July 30 and July 31 that you will easily be able to spend the entire day at this event. These dates are over the weekend so if you plan on going, expect to spend your weekend enjoying some drunk tacos with your friends from over twenty different taco and food vendors in the area.

They’re advertising that there are more than seventy-five different styles of tacos that everyone can try, and I honestly didn’t know that there were that many different kinds of ways you could assemble a taco.

If you plan on buying a ticket, which you can buy using this link, you’ll get a bunch of perks including full access to Xfinity Live itself.

There are going to be live bands and live DJs throughout the weekend that will keep you entertained while you're taste-testing your nachos, tacos, and churros that will be available for purchase at the event.

They have listed there will be multiple margarita bars, a tequila sampling expo, authentic mariachi bands, and even a hot chili pepper and taco eating contest. There are more things happening here than I can keep track of.

They’ll obviously have their normal and iconic activities like their mechanical bull, the silent disco, and karaoke bar that you can stay occupied with too.

The tickets are general admission, but there are also VIP packages that are available for sale which get you two hours of VIP early access, an exclusive VIP bar, 5 taco vouchers, and a gift bag with goodies from Xfinity Live.

Tickets are available now so plan your summer trip fast before they’re sold out!

