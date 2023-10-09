Come Hungry! The Philly Street Food Festival is BACK Nov 11-12

Hungry for a taste of Philly?

The Philadelphia Street Food Festival is returning to Xfinity Live! Nov 11-12! The fabulous food fest taking place from 2pm - 8pm will feature foods that will ALL be $5 or less!

Everybody knows that in terms of flavor, authenticity, convenience, and fearless creativity, street food is where it's at! And Phillly has a ton of it! Come for a taste of the city from of the tastiest vendors around the city.

The two-day event will feature not just delicious food from over 20 different vendors, but there will also be entertainment and activities you, your friends, and the whole family can enjoy.

Breakdancing Expo

Live Bands, DJ’s and Entertainment

Philadelphia’s Strongest – Stein Holding Contest

Karaoke in Broad Street Bullies Pub

Kids Fun Zone (Face painters, bounce houses, etc)

General Vendor Market

Live Music on the Bud Light Seltzer Outdoor Stage

and more!

How can I get tickets to the Philadelphia Street Food Festival?

Pre-sale tickets start at $7.99. General admission starts at $14.99. Both pre-sale and general admission tickets include your 1st drink FREE! There are also VIP packages available starting at $49.99 that include 2 Hour VIP early admission, 4 Drink Vouchers, $20 in Food Vouchers and more. . You can grab your tickets HERE.

This looks like so much fun! I've already made plans to be there too, so you better believe I'll be stuffing my face! Will you be checking the street food fest out?

Check out the event's Instagram page for updates!

