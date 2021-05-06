Xfinity Live! Set To Reopen On May 18

Remember those days when you would make a quick stop at Xfinity Live! before heading to a game at the Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center, or the Lincoln Financial Field? Well, that is coming back and it's not going to be just a thing of the past anymore.

On Wednesday, May 5th Xfinity Live! made it known on Twitter that their doors will be reopening and you will be able to enjoy drinks and food before heading over to a sporting event or concert. The tweet created on the Xfinity Live! account mentioned that it will be reopening its doors on May 18th. The cool thing is that just a few days later all of the COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Pennsylvania which will bring even more business to Xfinity Live!

Xfinity Live! made it known that they are bringing back "Live music you love, Game watch experiences you desire, Dinner nights and happy hours you miss. We're ready"

According to FOX 29, the City of Brotherly Love will have a higher capacity limit for restaurants, bars, and other establishments. The capacity limit will "move to 50% and can raise to 75% with a city-approved ventilation plan."

The Chief Operation Officer for Xfinity Live! told FOX 29, "We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy the one-of-kind food, beverage and entertainment experience that we have been able to provide."

The Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia shared its excitement also by sharing the Xfinity Live! tweet with a caption that read, "We seriously cannot wait!" Many fans of Xfinity Live! can not wait to make a stop for food and drinks either.