The entire area is going GREEN in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles upcoming trip to the Super Bowl, including Yardley Distillery.

Introducing Bleed Green Vodka. Isn't it fun? It's a limited edition vodka that's available now.

I love the bottle. It's perfect for your Super Bowl party with your friends.

Take a look below.

It sells for $23.99. You'd better get it before it's gone. Everyone has Eagles fever. You can order your limited edition bottle by clicking here.

Yardley Distillery is next to and has the same owner as La La Lobster in Yardley. They're both located at 35 South Main Street.

The Distillery makes small batch, hand crafted spirits and cocktails. It started as a family, seasonal activity for owner, Nicole Rabena, but has turned into a fun and exciting business.

Check out the Yardley Distillery website here and see all the really cool products.

By the way, Yardley Winter Restaurant Week is going on all week. Instead of giving into the winter blahs, get to Yardley (just a short drive from New Jersey) and discover its great restaurants. Click here for more information and a list of restaurants so you can tell your friends and make plans to go. It's going on through Sunday (February 5th).

