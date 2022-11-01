Election Day is coming soon (Tuesday, November 8th) and every vote counts.

Did you realize you can vote early in New Jersey? Yes, you certainly can. This just became an official thing last year. Your vote will count just like it would if you cast your ballot next Tuesday. Pretty cool, huh? Elections in New Jersey have become much more voter-friendly.

This is so smart. If people can vote at their convenience there are most likely going to be more people voting.

If you'll be on vacation on Election Day or in school, working, anxious to vote or it's just not convenient for you to vote on Tuesday for whatever reason, you can vote early, in-person and using a voting machine.

The in-person early voting window in New Jersey is from October 29, 2022 - November 6, 2022.

Here are the early voting locations in Mercer County:

East Windsor - Mercer County Library's Hickory Corner Branch located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

Ewing Township - Mercer County Office Park located at 1440 Parkside Avenue, Ewing.

Hamilton Township - Colonial Fire House located at 801 Kuser Road, Hamilton.

Lawrence Township - Mercer County Library located at 2751 Route 1, Lawrence.

Pennington Borough - Pennington Fire Company located at 120 Broemel Place, Pennington.

Prineton - Princeton Shopping Center located at 301 North Harrison Street, Princeton.

Trenton - Trenton Fire Headquarters located at 244 Perry Street, Trenton.

You don't even need an appointment to vote early, just stop by any of these locations at your convenience Monday - Saturday 10am - 8pm and Sunday 10am - 6pm.

Isn't this great? Don't miss your chance to cast your vote.

For more information you can call 1-877-NJ-VOTER or click HERE.

