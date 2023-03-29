You Could Score Free Dunkin’ For A Year in Mercer County, NJ

If you love iced coffee half as much as I do, I have your Saturday plans made for you already.

If you live in the Mercer County, NJ area, there’s a chance you could score yourself some free coffee for an entire year. If you’re from the Hamilton area, there’s a Dunkin location on Route 33 that just got remodeled and is reopening this weekend.

This Dunkin has been located on Route 33 across the way from the Hamilton ACME for years, but has been completely transformed!

The best part about the remodel is the perks for the coffee lovers in the Mercer County area. The grand opening celebration will be this Saturday, April 1, from 9 am to 11 am.

When the opening kicks off right at 9 am, the first 50 people in line could be able to score free coffee for an entire year while meeting Dunkin’s mascot, Cuppy, and of course, check out the official new store in Hamilton!

The remodeled Dunkin's grand opening will be on Saturday, April 1 at the Dunkin located at 766 New Jersey 33, Hamilton, NJ.

