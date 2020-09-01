You Could Win Free Wawa Hoagies for a Year By Exchanging Coins

The National Coin Shortage is still a thing, so Wawa has a new incentive to get you to give them your coins, according to a new press release.

Listen to this. You'll have a chance to win free Wawa hoagies for a year (yes, a whole year) in their new sweepstakes. Whoa, that's a game changer. What you need to do is bring at least $5 of your rolled up coins to any Wawa location (they're everywhere), exchange them for dollar bills, and then you'll be able to enter for a chance to win the free hoagies for a year. When your friends start asking for your loose change, you'll know why. Lol.

The sweepstakes is called the Shortis for a Year Sweepstakes and it's going on now (as of Monday, August 31st) through Thursday, October 1st, 2020. When you bring your minimum of $5 in rolled coins to your Wawa, you'll get a raffle ticket after you've exchanged your coins. You'll have to then go online to Wawa.com, enter your basic information and the raffle ticket number to officially be entered into the sweepstakes. If you win, you'll get a gift card to buy Shorti Hoagies for an entire year at any time and at any Wawa location.

Dave Simonetti, the Senior Director of Store Operations for Wawa, said in a statement, “Wawa is grateful to its customers who have participated in the coin exchange efforts to date. From our round up for charity programs to earning free products as a reward for exchanging their coin for bills, all of these efforts immensely helped reduce the challenges we have experienced as a result of the national coin shortage. With our continued desire to increase coin exchange participation, we hope our new “Shortis® for a Year,” contest will be a fun and effective way to continue countering the national coin shortage while sharing a special opportunity to win a year’s worth of one of our most beloved products.”

Good luck!