Your Next Party Plans Need to Include a Mobile Beverage Company

Bitters & Rye is a Mobile Beverage Company that wants to make any event you have extra special with their mobile bar. You supply the alcohol, they supply the mixologists, the bar and even little touches like menus and floral arrangements. It's perfect for a backyard wedding, birthday party or any special occasion in an outdoor space where alcohol is allowed. They can customize a beverage menu for you and even create some signature drinks. All events are done safely, mixologists will wear masks, they will bring hand sanitizer and even provide plexiglass screens. They are available for bookings and I'm sure they'd love to work with you to bring your event to life. You can check out their website or email them at bittersnrye@gmail.com.

Check out some pictures of past events they've done.

Bitters & Rye

Bitters & Rye

Bitters & Rye

Bitters & Rye

Bitters & Rye

It was actually pretty funny how we stumbled upon Bitters & Rye. On Chris & The Crew we were talking about things that we've missed out on over this past year. Joe had said he missed his milestone birthday and many other events were discussed between us and PST listeners. Jeff was chatting with Chris in the PST App and she asked him to call in. Jeff is one of the owners and mixologists for Bitters & Rye and he started telling us all about this awesome business that he, his wife and another couple started last year. We thought it was an absolutely awesome idea and we wanted to tell everyone about them. COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out, but not everyone has them yet or is going to get them. So large indoor gatherings may still be in question this summer. Why not give Bitters & Rye a call?