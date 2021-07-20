$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Croydon, PA

There's been another big lottery winner in our area, and it could be you. A $100,000 winning PA Lottery ticket was recently sold in the Croydon section of Bristol Township, PA, according to Levittown Now.

Check your tickets. The Pennsylvania Lottery game, Powerball, is the lucky game. A Powerball with Power Play ticket for last Saturday's drawing is the winner. It was sold at the 7-Eleven on Route 13 in Croydon, according to the article.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls, The numbers are 15, 22, 38, 54, 66, and the red Powerball number was 3. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. All you lottery players understand that, right? I'm lost. Lol.

The person who bought the winning ticket isn't the only one cashing in. The 7-Eleven where the ticket was purchased gets a bonus for selling the winning ticket....$500. Not bad.

I would love to know if the winner is a 94.5 'PST listener, but, we may not know who it is for awhile. The person holding on to the winning ticket has a year to come forward and claim their winnings.

If it's you, make sure you sign your winning ticket right away.

What would you do with $100,000? Go on your dream vacation? Buy a house? Buy a vacation house? Buy your dream car? Oh, the possibilities.

This area's been lucky lately. In New Jersey, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was just sold at the Shop Rite on the Pennington Circle. Not that far away in Roebling, NJ, Bob's Deli sold a Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth over a half a million dollars was sold two weeks ago. Crazy. Winners all around us.

Get your tickets. You've got to be in it to win it.

