2 cars smash through Wendy’s in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A family eating lunch outside Wendy's on Route 130 narrowly missed being hit by two cars that crashed into the restaurant on Monday afternoon.

People were eating both inside and outside the restaurant around 1 p.m. when a 2008 Toyota Corolla heading south went off the road, across the grass of a neighboring business and into a berm at Wendy's, according to South Brunswick police.

The Toyota went into the air and hit a 2017 Audi in the drive-thru lane, sending both into the building, police said.

Video posted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News showed the car landing with a bounce in an outdoor patio dining area.

Police said the driver of the Toyota may have suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel. The driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in stable condition. Family members took a juvenile in the Audi who was experiencing pain to a hospital.

Neither driver's identity was disclosed by police.

Glass inside Wendy's on Route 130 in South Brunswick after a crash (South Brunswick police)

The impact of the crash shattered the restaurant windows and sent glass throughout the inside of the restaurant but no customers or restaurant staff was injured, police said.

"This is nothing short of a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed in this crash.

used but everyone eating was able to walk away,"

The restaurant was closed by the South Brunswick Building Department for an inspection of the building.

One of two cars that went into Wendy's on Route 130 in South Brunswick (South Brunswick police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.