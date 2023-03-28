27 Hidden Gem Restaurants in South Jersey You’ve Gotta Try

Look closely. You may have driven past some of the best restaurants in South Jersey you've never tried! Locals say, 'don't just a book by its cover', and swear by these 27 hidden gems.

A first-time visit to C&G's Country Cafe in Toms River is the restaurant that started this whole conversation! The shopping center in Toms River where C&G is located (behind Lester Glenn car dealership) has very cookie-cutter storefronts, and it sits back off Route 37. You might never even know it's THERE let alone imagine the adorable cafe behind one of its doors. And it serves some of the best breakfast I'd never had before.

So, we asked YOU to tell us about restaurants that might not look like much from the outside that totally shines inside serving up some of your favorite dishes in the area.

From Verna's in Millville to The Pub in Pennsauken and lots of places in between, don't snooze on these restaurants because what's hiding inside is worth the visit. We'd LOVE to add one of your favorite hidden gems to our list, too!

South Jersey's Best 'Don't Judge A Book By Its Cover' Restaurants These South Jersey restaurants are hidden gems, you might just drive right past them and never know how amazing they are.

