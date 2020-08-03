Don’t Worry, Our Stream Is Only Temporarily Down

If you've been listening to 94.5 PST today, you may have noticed that we have had some issues today. We're back on the air playing a playlist of your favorite hit music.

If you’re trying to listen to 94.5 PST on our, online, or on your Alexa, unfortunately, you're still hearing dead air. There's an electrical issue that's out of our control at the station. But everyone involved is working furiously to get us back on the air ASAP.

In the meantime, we're still bringing you the latest Entertainment and local news and info all day on the 94.5 PST app.



And, of course, we'll be back to playing your favorite hits online in just a bit. Thanks for your patience.