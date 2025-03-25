94.5 PST Is Now on the Nextdoor App

Hi neighbors! We're happy to announce that 94.5 PST is now on Nextdoor.

Come say hello - visit us and give us a follow!

What's Nextdoor?

If you're not familiar, Nextdoor is an app that connects communities on a small, local level - letting neighbors and businesses chat with each other in a direct way.

Because it targets small regions, it offers a much more local experience without having to find (or create) a special group on social media.

Why is HOM on Nextdoor?

We are looking to connect with YOU in new ways and new places. Social media is always changing, and we want to make sure that wherever you are, you can find us.

Nextdoor lets us share our local stories directly with the neighborhood - and hear yours in turn!

This is a new step for us - and we're hoping to be good neighbors. So please, feel free to reach out and let us know what you think!

