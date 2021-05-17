A Massive Food Festival is Coming to Jersey City Next Week

Music festivals aren't the only festivals coming back this year. Food festivals are too. Luckily for us, one of the world's largest food festival is making its return after nearly two years right here in the Garden State. Smorgasburg usually takes place in either New York or Los Angeles. However for the first time on May 29, it'll all go down in Jersey City.

Mark you calendars! Next weekend at 195 Hudson Street in the city’s Exchange Place neighborhood, over 25 different food vendors will be there to satisfy all your cravings. The best part is that this event isn't just one day only. According to NJ.com, the festival will run every single Saturday until October.

You may see some local favorites while you're there. According to NJ.com, a bunch of new jersey restaurants will be represented as well as previous Smorgasburg attendees.

“Our vendors have been bereft of income for so long,” Demby told Eater New York. “For any business to start back up right now is so emotional and risky financially that we want a low number of vendors to do really well. We don’t want anyone coming out and losing money.”

According to NJ.com, the lineup for opening day will include businesses like Berg’s Pastrami, Big Mozz, Bisska, C Bao, Carlitos Barbecue Taqueria, D’Abruzzo, Duck Season, Oyster Party and Wood-Fired Edibles and more.

Trust and believe, I will be there on opening day with an empty stomach ready to eat until I can't anymore. What restaurant are you most looking forward to trying out at the Smorgasburg festival?