A New ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Is Coming to Netflix

It’s Leatherface we’re talking about here, so let’s cut to the chase: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is coming to Netflix.

This is not the original 1974 classic we’re talking about, or any of the other sequels that have come along the way. (There have been eight Texas Chainsaws to date, which feels like a lot of movies about a kind of incident that feels like it should be a bit of a rarity. How many different chainsaw massacres could there be in any given state?) The ninth Chainsaw, which was shot in Bulgaria last year, will bypass theaters and now premiere on Netflix.

The news was announced by Netflix’s official Twitter account, which wrote that the film is “a new chapter in the iconic horror franchise that is set in the present day and returns to the roots of Tobe Hooper’s horror classic.”

In other words: The folks who held the rights to the movie (Legendary) saw how big of a hit the recent Halloween was and decided to try that approach with Texas Chainsaw. It follows a reboot of the property (2003’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), a prequel to that reboot (2006’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning), a direct sequel to the original film that ignored all the other movies (2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D), then a prequel to that movie (2017’s Leatherface).

None of those other sequels and reboots made much of an impact, although 2003’s Chainsaw was a box-office hit. This new movie, at least, does have a good cast, with Nell Hudson, Alice Krige, and Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher. It also has a very cool poster, which contained a fun little Easter egg for those who looked very, very carefully at it.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for this new Texas Chainsaw Massacre. How about Halloween?

