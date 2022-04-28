A Tragic Altercation Turned Fatal At This Philadelphia, PA Sports Bar

A tragedy happened at a sports bar in Philadelphia, PA involving a bouncer and a customer. On April 16, Eric Pope, originally from Washington, D.C, was out with some friends in Center City Philadelphia enjoying time out on the town.

They were hanging out at Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, located at 254 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, when a bouncer escorted Pope out of the bar just before 1 a.m for being extremely intoxicated at the bar.

After the man was escorted out of the bar the bouncer on duty punched Pope directly in the head which caused him to fall to the ground instantly and knocked him unconscious and leaving severe injuries to his head.

The bouncer has been identified as 24-year-old Kenneth Frye, a Philly local, who is now facing murder charges.

I watched the security camera footage of the incident and it’s extremely disturbing. After Pope had fallen to the ground, the bouncers let him sit there for a while before grabbing hold of him and bringing him to the sidewalk.

After they did the absolute bare minimum of moving Pope from the street to the sidewalk after causing injuries to him, they walked away and left him completely unattended.

A crowd of bystanders began to crowd and rushed to find help for Eric Pope, 41, as he was knocked out cold. He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

One week after the altercation, Eric Pope, unfortunately, passed away from his injuries at the hospital.

The bouncer was not employed by Tabu but was employed by an outside security company that’s called Mainline Private Security.

