These Two Philly Restaurants Savagely (Playfully) Decline Astros’ Catering Orders

If you had any doubt as to how loyal the city of Philadelphia is to the Phillies, you can put that doubt to rest.

We Philadelphia fans are notorious for being fiercely and unapologetically passionate about sports teams. Most other cities hate us for it and call us "obnoxious", but that's okay. We don't care about that.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three

This week, the Houston Astros have obviously been spending a lot of time in Philadelphia for the remainder of the World Series games. They're a long way from home, in a city that's not their turf, but still - they gotta eat!

However, ordering food isn't as easy as the Astros may have anticipated in Phillies nation...

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, the Houston Astros have been shut down by two popular Philly restaurants who both declined their catering orders. BBQ spot Mike's BBQ, and Pizza joint Angelo's Pizzeria, both struck out the Astros.

Google Maps

Check out this post made by Mike's BBQ. The screenshot shows that an organizer for the Astros tried to set up an order, but appeared to have them confused with someone else. You can see their answer for yourself.

Here's an Instagram post Angelo's made. For this "We're Open" image, in the comment section, they added "Except for the Astros 😂😂😂 they can get a Philly Cheese Steak at subway."

Of course though, it's (mostly) playful, competitive rivalry! There's obviously plenty of food to be had in Philadelphia, so the Astros won't starve.

To be fair, these are two popular Philly restaurants that have reputations to uphold. They would probably never be able to show their faces in decent society if anyone ever knew they served the Astros during the World Series!

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three

Go Phillies!!

