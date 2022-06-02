Watch Out Ladies: A Possible Serial Groper in Princeton NJ Just Struck Again

Ladies, it looks like now would be a great time to brush up on your self-defense skills.

According to NJ.com, another incident in a series of groping attacks just took place in Princeton NJ.

On Thursday morning around 9 a.m., a 17 year old girl was approached by an unidentified man from behind as she was getting into her car. The man grabbed her leg in an attempt to grope her behind, and then ran away.

According to police, the violation took place in a Franklin Avenue parking lot, across from Harris Road. The man ran away heading south across the parking lot, toward the Princeton Cemetery.

The description of the man roughly matches previous assaults that have been rattling Princeton as early as 2015: "a Hispanic male in his mid 30s who was about 5 feet 5 inches tall and wore a white baseball hat, gray short-sleeve shirt and a blue surgical mask." This may be a case of a serial groper.

If anyone has any information regarding these ongoing assault investigations, they're encouraged to contact Princeton police Detective Eric Dawson at 609-921-2100, ext. 1832.

As disturbing and disgusting as these incidents are, it serves as an extra reminder for us women to remain extra wary and cautious of our surroundings, especially walking around at night and getting into our cars.

In cases like these, it's never a bad thing to have some extra self protection. A nice spray in the face with portable pepper spray attached to your keys will do these creeps some good. It'll also give the cops more time to hunt them down and slap some cuffs of their wrists.

This keychain pepper spray is $10 on Amazon. It's a best-seller, and it comes in pretty colors!

Watch yourselves out there! You can never be too careful.

