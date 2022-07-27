What if we have a future Spielberg, Kubrick or Rimes in our midst?

If you're a film buff and want to take a glimpse into the creative minds of our local youth, then take an evening to check this out!

The 19th Princeton Student Film Festival takes place August 3 at The Princeton Public Library (65 Witherspoon Street). The festival will feature 10 short works by high school and college students from Princeton and other parts of the United States, ranging in genres of animation, comedy, dramatic feature, documentary, experimental, personal narrative and thrillers.

Here's a list of the films that will be shown at the festival:

“Hatching a Plan” by Charlotte Anthony

“BAIRN” by Kaushik Tare, Rutgers University

“Moving Pictures” by Angel James, Ithaca College

“Gum” by Melanie Kardos, Ithaca College

“Sion Papi” by Anne Fernandez, Syracuse University

“Calibrate” by Ryan Gallagher

“Bowling With the Best of You” by Alli Rayef, Mercer County Community College

“The Fight for Eternal Life” by Justin Vasquez, Mercer County Community College

“Walking in Circles” by Devan Sakaria, Princeton Day School

“Green Cities, Green Deals” by James Baratta, Ithaca College

Many of the young filmmakers will be at the event during the screenings to talk about their work and answer questions.

The films are intended for teen and adult audiences and admission is FREE! Screenings will begin at 6:30 PM.

Even if you can't make the in-person event, you'll still be able to watch the films online.

As a former film student, I can tell you that a LOT of blood, sweat and tears go into these film projects. So if you have time, come see what these young creative minds have to offer!

