Another New Jersey College Has Added Cannabis Studies To Its Cirriculum

New Jersey colleges have been getting on the bandwagon regarding implementing cannabis studies into their curriculum.

The legal marijuana market in New Jersey continues to grow more and more each day and now more Jersey colleges are creating more cannabis studies majors and minors daily.

The newest college that has added a cannabis curriculum to its list of studies is Hudson County Community College.

We’ve seen schools like our very own Rider University in Mercer County, NJ add this to their school, and also Stockton University has as well.

Seeing now that community colleges are implementing this into their curriculum, I feel it’s only a matter of time until all New Jersey colleges will offer a cannabis studies program.

The cannabis industry is on the rise in the United States and especially in New Jersey ever since it was legalized recreationally on November 3, 2020.

Now that it is officially legalized and purchasable for recreational use, this is a growing business that college students are excited to get into and become more educated on.

NJ.com spoke to Ara Karakashian who is the associate dean of business, culinary, and hospitality programs at Hudson County Community College, and said “We want to make sure people from here are given that chance locally here by being educated on how to do it here, because it all starts here — locally,”.

They also reported that Karakashian developed the college's cannabis program. It’s important for colleges to offer these programs within the state so that college students can be educated on the cannabis industry and learn how to get their foot in the door.

It’s also important that more and more Jersey colleges are implementing cannabis studies into their curriculums so no matter where you go off to study in the state, you’ll be able to have access to the education it takes to get yourself into the industry.

