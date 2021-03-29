The Atlantic City Convention Center was one of the six sites in New Jersey announced for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The mega-site officially opened on January 22nd with the goal of giving out 3,000 shots on a daily basis.

The vaccination rollout continues in earnest this week as the Atlantic City Vaccination Mega Site will schedule 31,000 first-dose appointments this week only according to the website Breaking AC.

According to the report, after appointments have been booked through this event, weekly scheduling for the vaccine at the AC Mega Site will be put on hold. You'll still be able to access your account to see when additional appointments will become available

In order to schedule an appointment, you must first create a profile through AtlantiCare at the Atlantic City Mega Vaccination Site. The times to register this week are:

Tuesdays at 3 PM

Thursdays at 6 PM

Saturdays at 9 AM

The AC Mega Site has given out over 129,000 doses since this past Friday. I was one of the lucky and fortunate ones to get my second shot a few days ago on St. Patty's Day. Lucky me! My vaccination experience went even smoother the second time around. I was in and out of the Convention center in less than 30 minutes.

I can't say enough again about the New Jersey National Guardsmen and women, the staff of AtlantiCare, and the Atlantic City Convention Center. Everything went so smoothly and was so well organized.

