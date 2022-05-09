Bar/Restaurants In Jersey City, NJ That Are Worth Traveling For

Sometimes I get in the mood to travel to spice up my weekends.

Going to the same bars the weekend after the weekend can get a little dull. Jersey City, NJ has a lot of different bars that will have drinks for anyone 21 and up to enjoy, as well as food that everyone will be talking about for days.

Summer is coming up and it’s time to start traveling to new places with your friends or family on the weekends.

There are only so many times you can get the same appetizers and the same cocktails at the same bars you’ve been going to all fall, winter, and spring. Summer is the time to explore, and with the list, I made of Jersey City, NJ bars that are worth traveling for, you won’t even have to plan out your trip.

All you’ll have to do is start plugging these locations into the GPS for your designated driver and get your liquid IV ready. I have some family in the Jersey City area, so I’ve been to a few of these bars and they are for sure must-stop shops.

My personal favorite on the list is Barcade, which is totally the full package of drinks and vibes.

There are also some stops on the list that your DD will enjoy like The Archer and Wurstbar, where the menu is so good you don’t even need a cocktail to enjoy the atmosphere.

These are just some of the Jersey City bars you should venture out to this summer for cocktails, good food, and of course, good vibes.

