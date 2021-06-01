Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida Headlining 2021 Wawa Welcome America

Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida will headline this year's festivities for Wawa Welcome America in the City of Philadelphia.

Wawa Welcome America, an annual staple for the holiday in Philadelphia, was one of the many events that went virtual during the global pandemic for 2020, as we know.

This year's event will also mark a return to an in-person celebration, but it will look different than in years past.

The concert will be moved from its usual location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to The Mann Center in Fairmount Park to allow for more social distancing, officials say. It will also be broadcast on NBC10.

Since this event is free you have to try getting your tickets as soon as possible on the NBC 10 website, they say.

We'll know more about the Wawa Welcome America programming soon. The event, which runs the course of the week, typically includes a ton of events throughout the city. That info will be shared on Wednesday around 10 am, officials said on Tuesday.

Even though it is a little different from the usual Wawa Welcome America Festival it is still exciting to know that it is not going to be virtual again.

