Bed Bath & Beyond in the Mercer Mall To Permanently Close

Bed Bath & Beyond will apparently be closing their store in the Mercer Mall (Lawrence Township, Mercer County).

The chain surprised customers in Mercer County today by announcing that liquidation sales had begun on Tuesday (December 22).

It’s not clear exactly when the store will close, but we’re surprised. We’ve reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a comment. Customers of the store received an email announcing the store's upcoming closure in Lawrence Township earlier today.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been closing retail locations throughout the country all year. Back in July, they announced plans to close 200 stores nationwide.

They even followed up with the announcement of additional closings — in September they announced plans to close 63 stores nationwide before the end of the year. At that time a store in Howell & Rockaway, NJ were on the list. Plus, their location in Plymouth Meeting, PA, USA Today reported.

The Mercer Mall location had not previously been on any of the closings lists released by the chain.

The store chain, which also operates Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops, and Harmon Face Values, had a total of 1,478 stores as of May 30. They've been working towards financial recoveries, like most retailers, who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of today, Bed Bath & Beyond operates stores across our area including Hamilton Township, North Brunswick, and Newtown, PA.

It's not clear if today's news indicates more closures for the chain in 2021 or not. The Mercer Mall, meanwhile, has had its fair share of closings in recent months -- including the closing of the Petco store in the shopping center this summer.