There’s something magical about outdoor concerts.

It’s always amazing to see live music in the warm weather, and the awesome energy of the fans.

Outdoor concerts are just a million times better than indoor ones.

It’s not just about the music, it’s about the experience, and when it comes to summer shows, we have some great venues right here in New Jersey.

From the Jersey Shore to North and South Jersey, the Garden State is home to some amazing places to see shows. I love an amphitheater show.

They’re intimate, but there’s still a big crowd and it’s always so fun to be outside listening to music.

New Jersey Ampitheater Named Among Best in America

103.5 KTU's KTUphoria Brad Barket loading...

USA Today has just made a list of the best amphitheaters in America and a New Jersey venue has officially made the list.

PNC Bank Arts Center has been named the second-best amphitheater in the entire country and is a true gem right in our backyard.

The venue hosts a killer lineup of performances, from artists big and small, which leaves you with a choice to see your favorite artists and maybe even discover some new ones!

Located off Exit 116 on the Garden State Parkway, the venue holds about 17,500 people. 7,000 seats are under the pavilion, and then there’s room for over 10,000 fans on the lawn.

It’s the kind of place where you can lie out a blanket, have some drinks, and enjoy the music!

This summer’s lineup is stacked with big names like Halsey, The Offspring, and Dave Matthews Band.

Whether you’re into rock, pop, country, or hip-hop, there’s something for everyone.

So if you’re craving that perfect summer night, check out one of the best amphitheaters in America, PNC Bank Arts Center.

You’ll fall in love with this venue.

