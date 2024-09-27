Tired of hitting up the same old spot for drinks and appetizers?

Don’t get me wrong, we all have our go-to bars and restaurants that we love to support, but if you’re in the mood for a change of pace, here’s a fresh spot to check out.

Sometimes, you just want to throw on your comfiest hoodie and sweatpants and head out for a casual drink with your friends.

If that laid-back vibe resonates with you and you're more into dive bars, there’s one spot in New Jersey that should definitely be on your radar the next time you're in need of a dive bar night.

Trip Savvy has highlighted the best dive bars in every state, and honestly, I hadn’t heard of this New Jersey bar before now.

As someone who loves a good dive bar, I can’t wait to check it out one day.

Dive bars are known for serving up great food in a relaxed setting, and they're always a good time.

So, where can you find the top dive bar in New Jersey?

Tom's Tavern - Farmingdale, New Jersey

According to Trip Savvy, “Tom’s Tavern has everything you’d expect from a dive bar.” The menu changes with each visit, and it’s a cozy, small-town spot located in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

On certain nights, you can enjoy live music, and of course, there’s an old-school jukebox. Tom’s Tavern is at 85 Asbury Road in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

There’s nothing quite like a good dive bar, and now, you know exactly where to go when you’re in New Jersey!

