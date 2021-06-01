Black Bear Spotted in Yardley and Falls Township

Recently a video went viral on social media of a lady that literally attacked a bear to protect her furry friends. This happened out in California but now it is being said that there is a bear roaming the streets of Bucks County.

According to 6abc, in the Yardly area, there is a bear on the loose that officials are looking for. We learned that a Yardley resident was able to catch the bear on his surveillance cameras.

From the video shared on 6abc, you can see the bear just walking in the backyard of the Yardley home. This video was taken from the Dolington Road and Quarry Commons Drive area.

We were also able to get some information from Levittown Now where we learned that the bear was also seen near Makefield Turn by Lincoln Highway in Morrisville.

According to Levittown Now, this bear sighting happened around 2 pm this afternoon (June 1, 2021).

"Police urged residents to not approach the bear if they spot it," Levittown Now reports. So don't be like the lady in the social media video that pushes the bear off the wall in her backyard.

There are "about 18,000 black bears across Pennsylvania," according to Levittown Now. I never knew that there were that many bears out here. This will not be the first or last time that we have a black bear roaming the streets of Bucks County.

Just don't try to pet the bear the way we all try to pet random dogs in the street.