Great news bargain shoppers.

Just in time for holiday shopping for others, or yourself, there's a new outlet store now open in Mercer On One (the new name for Mercer Mall).

The rebranded and spruced up strip mall on Route 1 in Lawrence Township is the new home of Bloomingdale's, the Outlet Store.

I'm sure you've heard of Bloomingdale's. It's a luxury department store that first opened in New York City in the late 1800s...yes, it's true.

The newly opened Bloomingdale's outlet is located in between the Nike outlet and the Crate & Barrel outlet, a few stores away from Bath & Body Works.

This is the first Bloomingdale's outlet in Central New Jersey.

There are two others in North Jersey. One is in Elizabeth in the Jersey Gardens Mall and the other in Paramus in the Bergen Town Center.

The bargain shopper in me couldn't resist stopping in to check it out.

It's beautiful and the prices seemed great, well below original prices on many designer brands.

Keep reading for some pictures of the inside of the store. You're going to love it.

By the way, another new store is about to open soon in the mall too.

It's beauty retailer, Sephora.

It's located next to the new J Crew Factory Store , which is open.

Bloomingdale's The Outlet Store is open Monday - Saturday from 10am - 8pm, and Sundays 11am - 7pm.

Stop in and take a look. I bet you'll find something you'll love.

You'll discover men's and women's clothing, coats, handbags, shoes, sunglasses, and so much more.

Check out the pictures below to take a peek inside the new store.

Peek Inside the New Bloomingdale's Outlet Store in Mercer On One in Lawrence, NJ Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Store, has opened in Mercer On One (formerly Mercer Mall) on Route 1 in Lawrence, NJ. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins