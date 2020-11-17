Bordentown City Christmas Tree Lighting Goes Virtual This Year

The annual lighting of the Bordentown City Christmas tree will be a virtual experience this year, according to Facebook. Although, this is disappointing news for many, it's not surprising, as more and more area holiday events go virtual due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The celebration (which typically draws a huge crowd) will be broadcast on Facebook Live on Saturday, November 28th, beginning at 5pm, so don't miss it. Bordentown City is such a special place, I'm sure it will be as festive as ever.

A good friend of mine lives in town and never misses the tree lighting, describing it as "awesome." In years past there have been vocal performances, bands, and djs setting the mood with holiday music. The mayor has been known to read poetry and Santa Claus is always on hand to officially kick off the holiday season by lighting the tree. Old Town Hall and the firehouse across the street have fun train displays too.

Each year, Bordentown City sells the big ornaments that you see on the beautiful tree as a fundraiser. Your family name can go on it, and it's fun to go find your ornament on the tree during the holiday season. You get to keep it after the tree comes down, too.

It's such a pretty tree. Have you ever seen it? It's in the middle of the intersection, near Jester's Cafe, on Farnsworth Avenue. My friends and I even jumped out of the car a few years ago to take a picture in front of it (safely, of course, lol), after enjoying holiday drinks at Old Town Pub and dinner at Marcello's. All the restaurants in town are fabulous.

So, don't forget to tune into Facebook Live on November 28th.