This will certainly satisfy your chocolate craving.

The 2022 Holiday Chocolate Walk in Bordentown is happening tonight (Friday, December 2nd) from 5:30pm - 9pm. Grab your family and friends and join the fun.

Are you as intrigued as I was? According to the website, a Holiday Chocolate Walk is a nice stroll around one of the prettiest main streets in the state to sample lots of chocolate-infused treats while taking in the beautiful holiday decorations and unique businesses.

Doesn't it sound fabulous?

I LOVE everything chocolate so this is the perfect event for me. Plus, the Farnsworth Avenue area is such a great place to visit during the holidays. The decorations are so pretty, the shops are great for holiday shopping and the restaurants are the best around.

Here's how to works:

*You'll buy a Chocolate Walk Passport between 5:30pm and 6:30pm at ICON Boutique/Shoppe 202. It's only $10.

*Visit the Chocolate Passport locations (you'll be in chocolate heaven). If you visit at least 10 of the locations you could win a prize, so make sure to get your passport stamped at each location.

*When you're finished, drop your passport off at ICON Boutique, where you picked it up, and you'll be in the running to win some Bordentown Bucks (money you can use to shop, dine and play at Bordentown City Businesses in the Downtown Bordentown Association).

It will be a beautiful night for you and your friends to enjoy Bordentown City...the perfect holiday fun.

Don't miss out on this festive event.

For more information and to see the complete list of the shops and restaurants on the Holiday Chocolate Walk trail, click HERE.

