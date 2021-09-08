Britney Spears’ Dad Officially Files to End Conservatorship Role: Fans React

After more than 13 years, Britney Spears' conservatorship could finally be coming to an end.

On Tuesday (Sept. 7), the "Toxic" singer's father, Jamie Spears, who is also the conservator of her financial estate, filed a court petition to end the star's conservatorship, according to CNN.

In his filing, Jamie did not reveal the exact reason why he chose to file his petition now, but referenced "recent events" that led him to call "into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, who presides over the case, will need to approve the petition in order for it to move forward.

After the news of the filing broke, fans flooded social media with their reactions and #FreeBritney began to trend on social media in numerous countries.

On Twitter, Britney's former "Pretty Girls" collaborator Iggy Azalea seemingly celebrated the legal victory and referenced Britney's reported inability to use social media under the conservatorship. "Not me sending Britney all the cute filters to use on Instagram. It’s over for the girls," the rapper wrote.

In an Instagram post, Britney thanked Azalea for her constant support: "God bless you and thank you for all your kind words."

"Absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me)," Azalea commented. "Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind-hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible."

On social media, fans speculated about Britney's reaction to the news and shared their thoughts, some in the form of GIFs and memes.

And while many fans rejoiced, some were skeptical and expressed their mistrust of Jamie. Numerous people tweeted about waiting for the official paperwork and confirmation from the judge before being able to comfortably celebrate.

See social media reactions, below.